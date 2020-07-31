Single-window clearance for businesses soon; Piyush Goyal says govt working on digital portal

Acknowledging the rising role of technology and digitization, Piyush Goyal also said that the confluence of technology, digitization and ease of doing business will be a defining moment for the country.

Businesses in India won’t be required to interact with the government much as the government is now working to get in place a fully digital single-window clearance portal for the industry. “The government is genuinely working to create a true single-window system which is completely digital and provides for unified and integrated business procedures. In addition, we will also encourage risk based self-regulation and third party certifications,” Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, said on Thursday at a CII event on Ease of Doing Business for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Acknowledging the rising role of technology and digitization, Piyush Goyal also said that the confluence of technology, digitization and ease of doing business will be a defining moment for the country.

With the new portal, the number of times that businesses need to interact with the government will be drastically reduced. The government is committed towards increasing ease of doing business and will work on regulatory and policy stability which are important for doing business, Piyush Goyal said at the event. Among other announcements, the government is also going to undertake a soft launch of the Land Bank Portal and six states are already on board for it. The soft launch will showcase 500,000 hectares of land that has already been identified. The project aims to allow individuals to view online available land for industry. This will reduce the need to visit the offices of land-owning agencies. The government is also looking to onboard more states for helping them ease their labour laws and compliances.

Meanwhile, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Piyush Goyal announced that production-linked incentives are in the pipeline for 12 major sectors including active pharmaceutical ingredients and electronics. “The government plans to expand the horizon to as many as 20 sectors,” Piyush Goyal said. He also urged industry to highlight major pain points and said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about closing the doors but to open up greater global engagement.