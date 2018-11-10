PM Narendra Modi to become first head of government to address Singapore Fintech Summit, to address participants from 100 countries

PM Modi will meet US vice president Mike Pence and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit. According to a Hindustan Times report, Modi will be the first head of government to address the Fintech festival on November 14. He will focus on India’s financial inclusion story and demonetisation of 2016. PM Modi is also expected to launch a platform which will initially connect Indian start-ups to ASEAN banks and financial institutions. PM Modi will meet US vice president Mike Pence and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

PM Modi will address over 30,000 participants from 100 countries, 230 leading experts from public policy, finance and technology sectors, and at least 400 exhibitors at the festival, Hindustan Times reported.

PM Modi will make an official visit to Singapore to attend the 13th East Asia Summit and associated meetings on November 14th and 15th. PM Modi will pay a two-day visit to Singapore beginning November 14 to attend the East Asia Summit, an influential bloc which delves into political, security and trade-related issues in the Asia-Pacific region. The East Asia Summit is a premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

The ASEAN-India summit was held in January this year when leaders from all 10 ASEAN nations visited India to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

Last year Union Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the Singapore Fintech Festival and had said that structural reforms implemented by the government namely, Aadhar, Demonetisation and GST have brought transparency and efficiency in governance and how it has helped in the transition from cash to less cash economy and from informal to the formal economy.