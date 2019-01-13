Sin tax: A case of beer costs $92 in this country

By: | Updated: January 13, 2019 7:41 PM

Residents of this country can now get their brews for just about $92 a case.

Qatar, sin tax in qatar, sin tax on alchohal, beer cost in qatar, doha, persian gulf, Qatar Distribution CoLike most other countries in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, Qatar restricts alcohol sales to non-Muslim foreigners. (Reuters)

Qatar relented — ever so little — after slapping a “sin tax” on alcohol over New Year’s that raised the price of a 24-pack of Heineken from $53 to a whopping $105. After making global headlines and prompting an outcry on social media, the country’s sole liquor store pared its prices on Sunday. Residents in Qatar can now get their brews for just about $92 a case.

Like most other countries in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, Qatar restricts alcohol sales to non-Muslim foreigners. Expats need permission from their employers to get a license that allows them access to the store that sells liquor and pork, located on the outskirts of Doha near the country’s main graveyard and church complex.

Also read| Apple Maps set to challenge Google’s domination in navigation in India

The liquor store, officially called Qatar Distribution Co., said that it’s “pleased to reduce the retail sales price.” A list that accompanied a statement to its customers showed slightly lower prices across the board, and a 100 percent tax on top of it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Sin tax: A case of beer costs $92 in this country
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition