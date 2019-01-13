Sin tax: A case of beer costs $92 in this country

Residents of this country can now get their brews for just about $92 a case.
Qatar relented — ever so little — after slapping a “sin tax” on alcohol over New Year’s that raised the price of a 24-pack of Heineken from $53 to a whopping $105. After making global headlines and prompting an outcry on social media, the country’s sole liquor store pared its prices on Sunday. Residents in Qatar can now get their brews for just about $92 a case.
Like most other countries in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, Qatar restricts alcohol sales to non-Muslim foreigners. Expats need permission from their employers to get a license that allows them access to the store that sells liquor and pork, located on the outskirts of Doha near the country’s main graveyard and church complex.
Also read| Apple Maps set to challenge Google’s domination in navigation in India
The liquor store, officially called Qatar Distribution Co., said that it’s “pleased to reduce the retail sales price.” A list that accompanied a statement to its customers showed slightly lower prices across the board, and a 100 percent tax on top of it.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.