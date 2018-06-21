Shillong selected as 100th smart city

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has selected Shillong as 100th smart city after evaluating the proposal submitted by it, a government release said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has selected Shillong as 100th smart city after evaluating the proposal submitted by it, a government release said. Till now, 99 smart cities were selected in four rounds of competition and with this announcement, the selection of 100 cities has been completed under the Smart Cities Mission. Previously, 20 cities were selected in January 2016, 13 cities in May 2016, 27 cities in September 2016, 30 cities in June 2017 and nine cities in January 2018. With the selection of Shillong, the total proposed investment in the finally selected 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission would be Rs 205,018 crore. As many as 91 cities have incorporated special purpose vehicles and 948 projects are under implementation. As many as 994 lakh crore urban population will be impacted by the Smart Cities Mission. The Smart Cities Mission was launched on June 25, 2015 with the objective of strengthening urban infrastructure through application of smart solutions and give a decent quality of life to citizens.