‘Shed inhibitions and invest’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells India Inc to revive animal spirit

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called on India Inc to shed any inhibition and invest, saying mere government spending might not be enough to catapult the economy into a higher-growth trajectory. In an indication that more steps to revive the economy might be in the offing beyond what have been proposed in the latest Budget, Sitharaman said she was not closing the doors on industry and it could still expect meaningful government intervention, if required.

Speaking at a CII event, she also added that the government has cut corporate tax rates and simplified the tax regime, and it’s up to industry now to do its bit. The economic growth is estimated to collapse to a seven-year low of 5.7% (revised) in FY20 and the economic survey expects growth to be in the 6-6.5% range in the next fiscal, which will be below par, again.

The minister said she would visit to three metros — Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata — from February 7 with senior bureaucrats of the finance ministry to explain Budget-related proposals to key stakeholders and address apprehensions, if any. The finance minister had earlier visited various cities across the country to allay fears of overreach by taxmen.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to spend funds prudently and not to resort to fiscal profligacy ahead of Thursday’s review meeting of the monetary policy committee, Sitharaman said money will be spent on creating productive assets, which will boost growth.

Since languishing exports have been a major cause for concern, the minister said outbound shipments will be promoted within the parameters of the WTO but added that the hike in import duties on certain products, including medical equipment, is no trade protectionism.

The government has budgeted an 18% hike in its capital expenditure for the next fiscal, compared with 13.4% in FY20. However, it has also bridled the pace of its revenue spending. While the shift towards productive spending signals a welcome change, achieving the target without worsening fiscal deficit would be quite a task, given that the headway to squeeze revenue expenditure is typically limited.

Sitharaman has already reiterated commitment to proposed investments of Rs 103 lakh crore in infrastructure over a six-year period through FY25 under the recently-unveiled national infrastructure pipeline plan. While the pipeline consists of 39% of projects each of the Centre and states, 22% of the projects are envisaged to be executed by the private sector. She has also said about Rs 22,000 crore has already been provided, as support to the pipeline.

This would cater for equity support to Infrastructure Finance Companies such as IIFCL and a subsidiary of NIIF. “They would leverage it, as permissible, to create financing pipeline of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. This would create a major source of long-term debt for infrastructure projects and fulfil a long-awaited requirement.”