Share of women in deposits and loans goes up marginally in FY18

Women’s share total credit and aggregate deposits of individuals has gone up marginally. As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday, the share increased to 20.4% and 32.8%, respectively, in March 2018 from 19.3% and 32.0% in the preceding year, reported The Indian Express.

“In March 2018, there were nearly 0.20 billion loan accounts and 1.91 billion deposit accounts, of which, 0.24 billion were in term deposits,” the RBI data said.

52% of total deposits and 64% of bank credit were accounted by metropolitan areas, the data said.

On the other hand, after two years’ slump, industrial credit growth went up during 2017-18 even as personal loans maintained strong growth.

“Private sector banks recorded healthy growth in loan portfolio and their share in total bank credit improved significantly,” the RBI said as per the Indian Express report. The share of savings deposit in total deposits also picked up further during the period following high growth during 2016-17 when demonetisation led to a sudden increase in the share of savings deposits.

The data said that the share of term deposits has been on a gradual decline during the last five years. Nearly 45% of term deposits in March 2018 accrued in the original maturity bucket of ‘one year and above but less than two years.’

On residual maturity basis, around two-third of the total term deposits had ‘less than 1-year’ maturity, the central bank report added.

According to the RBI, credit-deposit (C-D) ratio improved to 76.7% in March 2018 from 73.8% a year ago.

The transmission of policy rate reduction by the Reserve Bank was reflected in further lowering of banks’ cost of funds and lending rates.

The share of term deposits having 8% and more interest rate was reduced to 11.4% in March 2018 from 22.8% a year ago. “There was an observable shift in the loan accounts from higher interest rate buckets to lower interest rate buckets during the year,” the RBI said.