Shaktikanta Das unfazed by quashing of 12 Feb circular; says, SC didn’t take away any power

The Supreme Court hasn’t taken away any powers from RBI, but the same have to be exercised in a particular manner, he added.

Days after the Supreme Court quashed February 12, 2018, circular, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that a revised circular on bad loan resolution would be issued soon. No undue delay will be made in issuance of the same, as necessary, he added.

“We remain committed to not only maintain but also speed up resolution of stressed assets in the banking sector…,” he noted. RBI wants faster resolution of bad loans and will come out with all possible steps to maintain pace of the same, he also said.

The court has not taken away any powers from the RBI but said that these have to be exercised in a certain manner, he said.

“The court has said that power of RBI under Section 35AA has to be exercised in certain manner. The validity of section 35AA of the Banking Regulation Act 1949 stands and henceforth we have to comply with the direction of Supreme Court and act accordingly,” he said.

On April 2, the central bank quashed the circular that gave defaulting companies 180 days to agree on a resolution plan with creditors or be taken to bankruptcy court to recover debt of Rs 2,000 crore or more. The apex court has said that said the circular was beyond the scope of the RBI’s powers.

Meanwhile, in the first bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal year 2020, cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent, the lowest since 2010 amid muted inflation and global slowdown indications. MPC continued with the ‘neutral’ stance adopted in its last outing.

In its February policy outing, the MPC had shifted the monetary policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘calibrated tightening’. This is the second straight rate cut made by the central bank.

The RBI also cut down the GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent from the previous estimate of 7.4 per cent ona cocunt of possibility of El Nino effects on monsoon rains and uncertain global economic outlook.

Shaktikanta Das also said that even though some banks have reduced rates recently, more needs to be done for an effective transmission of interest rates to the end-borrowers.