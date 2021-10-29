Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI Governor, term extended by another 3 years from this date

The center government has re-appointed Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years.
The center government has re-appointed Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years. Shatikanta Das’ re-appointment as the top banker of the country will come into effect from December 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the official notification said. Shatikanta Das was appointed as the 25th Governor of the RBI in December 2018, succeeding Urjit Patel. Shaktikanta Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre has earlier served as a Secretary in the Department of Revenue and the Department of Economic Affairs at Ministry of Finance.
Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.