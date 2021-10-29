Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI Governor, term extended by another 3 years from this date

Shaktikanta Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre has earlier served as a Secretary in the Department of Revenue and the Department of Economic Affairs at Ministry of Finance. (Image: REUTERS)

The center government has re-appointed Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years. Shatikanta Das’ re-appointment as the top banker of the country will come into effect from December 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the official notification said. Shatikanta Das was appointed as the 25th Governor of the RBI in December 2018, succeeding Urjit Patel. Shaktikanta Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre has earlier served as a Secretary in the Department of Revenue and the Department of Economic Affairs at Ministry of Finance.