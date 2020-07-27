Shaktikanta Das hails govt’s moves to support economy; refrains to comment on moratorium extension

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh urged Shaktikanta Das to not extend the moratorium as it will hurt banks
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today said that the structural transformations made by the government have helped India stand among the league of nations. In an online session conducted by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh urged Shaktikanta Das to not extend the moratorium as it will hurt banks. Deepak Parekh added that those who have the capacity to pay are also not paying. Replying to the HDFC Chairman, the RBI Governor said that he cannot comment on the moratorium but he has noted it.
