Pro-demonetisation Shaktikanta Das appointed new RBI governor as govt moves swiftly to replace Urjit Patel

Shaktikanta Das is former finance secretary and currently a member of the federal finance commission, and one of India’s serving G20 representatives.

Shaktikanta Das has been appointed the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a day after Urjit Patel stepped down from the position. Das, 61, is former finance secretary and currently a member of the federal finance commission, and one of India’s serving G20 representatives, TV news channels reported.

Das came under fire for his pro-demonetisation stance and he was the most visible and vocal bureaucrat at the time Modi withdrew the high-value banknotes in 2016, Reuters reported. He was earlier perceived as one of the top contenders for the same position after the exit of Raghuram Rajan but Urjit Patel was selected for the top job.

Updates follow soon…