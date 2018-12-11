  • Rajasthan

    Cong 97
    BJP 75
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 113
    BJP 109
    BSP 2
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 66
    BJP 16
    JCC 8
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Pro-demonetisation Shaktikanta Das appointed new RBI governor as govt moves swiftly to replace Urjit Patel

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 6:38 PM

Shaktikanta Das is former finance secretary and currently a member of the federal finance commission, and one of India's serving G20 representatives.

Shaktikanta Das is former finance secretary and currently a member of the federal finance commission, and one of India's serving G20 representatives. Shaktikanta Das is former finance secretary and currently a member of the federal finance commission, and one of India’s serving G20 representatives.

Shaktikanta Das has been appointed the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a day after Urjit Patel stepped down from the position. Das, 61, is former finance secretary and currently a member of the federal finance commission, and one of India’s serving G20 representatives, TV news channels reported.

Das came under fire for his pro-demonetisation stance and he was the most visible and vocal bureaucrat at the time Modi withdrew the high-value banknotes in 2016, Reuters reported. He was earlier perceived as one of the top contenders for the same position after the exit of Raghuram Rajan but Urjit Patel was selected for the top job.

Updates follow soon…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Pro-demonetisation Shaktikanta Das appointed new RBI governor as govt moves swiftly to replace Urjit Patel
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition