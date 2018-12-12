Shaktikanta Das’ 1st message: I will try everything to uphold core values, autonomy of RBI

By: | Updated: December 12, 2018 4:25 PM

Hours after assuming charge as the governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das, in a press conference, said that he will try everything to uphold the core values and autonomy of the central bank.

Hours after assuming charge as the governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das, in a press conference, said that he will try everything to uphold the core values and autonomy of the central bank.

Shaktikanta Das also said that he will hold consultations will stakeholders to understand the issues. "It's the banking sector, I would like to focus on it immediately," he told reporters.

Shaktikanta Das was appointed on Tuesday as the 25th governor of the central bank by the Narendra Modi government a day after Urjit Patel stepped down. While Urjit Patel said he was stepping down due to personal reasons, his decision followed simmering tension with the government on many contentious issues such as RBI’s reserves and lending restrictions on weaker banks.

Updates follow soon…

