Shakti scheme: Govt eases eligibility norms for plants

The original version of the scheme allowed coal supply only to power generation capacities with long-term and mid-term PPAs.

The coal ministry has amended the eligibility norms for the Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (Shakti scheme), effectively allowing more power generating companies to procure the fuel through this route.

According to the new directive, power plants without power purchase agreements (PPAs) can apply for coal linkages, provided electricity generated from this coal is sold through spot power exchanges or through the government’s ‘DEEP’ portal, where bidding is conducted for bilateral short-term electricity supply.

Also read| 5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’



The original version of the scheme allowed coal supply only to power generation capacities with long-term and mid-term PPAs. The coal ministry has also allowed power plants which had won coal linkages in the first round of auctions under the scheme in September 2017 to participate in the upcoming Shakti bidding. Ten power plants had won 25-year coal linkages of 27.2 MTPA in the first, and till date, the only round of such auctions under Shakti.

Bidders quoting the highest discount to its existing tariffs were allowed to choose their preferred source of coal supply from eight available sources.

The amendment follows the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, on March 7, approving the recommendations of Group of Ministers constituted to examine the recommendations of a high level empowered committee constituted to address the issues of stressed thermal power projects.

“Allowing domestic coal linkage for short term PPAs is positive for the IPPs (with aggregate capacity of about 25 GW who do not have long term PPAs), also given the higher preference for short term PPAs by many of the distribution utilities,” Girishkumar Kadam, Icra vice-president said.

Operating performance of stressed power assets which had won linkages in the first round of auctions — Adani Tiroda, GMR Kamalanga, GVK Goindwal Sahib and KSK Mahanadi — have improved after they secured coal supply assurance. Power plants had offered discounts of 1-4 paisa per unit on existing tariffs in that auction.

“We welcome the changes in the Shakti policy following the Cabinet decision dated March 7,” Ashok Kumar Khurana, director general, Association of Power Producers, told FE. “However, many other decisions are still pending as they await necessary orders from the coal ministry,” Khurana added.

One of the major issues not addressed yet by the government, but approved by the Cabinet, is non-lapsing of short supplies of coal. Even after making advance payments, power plants were not compensated for short supply of coal even if it was due to the fault of Coal India or the railways. The Cabinet has approved that in case of such shortfalls, the supply contract may not lapse and be carried over to the subsequent months upto a maximum of three months.