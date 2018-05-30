Setback to Modinomics! Moody’s cuts India’s 2018 GDP growth forecast; lists major concerns

Moody’s on Wednesday said that it has cut India’s GDP growth forecast

Rating agency Moody’s on Wednesday said that it has cut India’s GDP growth forecast for the current year 2018 from 7.5% to 7.3%, as higher oil prices likely to weigh-in on country’s economic recovery pace. Moody’s also showed concern over government’s tight fiscal condition. The rating agency retained the GDP growth forecast for the current year 2019 at 7.5%.

Last November, Moody’s decision to upgrade India’s sovereign rating came as a big shot in the arm of the Narendra Modi government. The US-based agency had upped India’s rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’, saying the reforms would help stabilise rising levels of debt.

