Setback to Modinomics! Moody’s cuts India’s 2018 GDP growth forecast; lists major concerns

Rating agency Moody's on Wednesday said that it has cut India's GDP growth forecast for the current year 2018 from 7.5% to 7.3%, as higher oil prices likely to weigh-in on country's economic recovery pace.

Published: May 30, 2018
Rating agency Moody’s on Wednesday said that it has cut India’s GDP growth forecast for the current year 2018 from 7.5% to 7.3%, as higher oil prices likely to weigh-in on country’s economic recovery pace. Moody’s also showed concern over government’s tight fiscal condition. The rating agency retained the GDP growth forecast for the current year 2019 at 7.5%.

Last November, Moody’s decision to upgrade India’s sovereign rating came as a big shot in the arm of the Narendra Modi government. The US-based agency had upped India’s rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’, saying the reforms would help stabilise rising levels of debt.

