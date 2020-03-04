Services PMI sees strongest rise in over seven years; may gain further in March

The pace of expansion in international demand for Indian services was moderate, but above its long-run average.

The services activity in the month of February rose for the fifth consecutive month, shooting up to 57.5 from 55.5 in the previous month. A significant improvement has been seen in new work, export orders, and business confidence. The services PMI was on a 19-month low in September 2019, after which it is on a continuous surge. The latest figure highlighted the quickest expansion in services output since January 2013. The companies that reported higher business activity reported strengthening demand, supportive economic conditions, and accommodative public policies. The pace of expansion in international demand for Indian services was moderate, but above its long-run average.

“Behind the resilience in the trend for business activity stands healthy demand for services from both the domestic and international markets. The data also showed that service providers experienced a marked improvement in workforce productivity, with the sharp rise in business activity happening despite a softer and only modest increase in employment,” said Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit. Positive gains in new work across the manufacturing and service sectors suggest that private-sector output will likely increase markedly again in March, boding well for final quarter GDP following expectations of a flat growth rate in Q3 FY 2019/20, Pollyanna de Lima added.