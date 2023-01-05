Services PMI at 6-month high in Dec

Indian private sector firms signalled a strong performance in December, with fastest expansion in output in 11 years, according to a survey, indicating sustained momentum of economic recovery, despite global headwinds.

Rising from 56.7 in November to 59.4 in December, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index posted the quickest rate of growth since January 2012.

Aggregate sales rose sharply and at the fastest pace since August, boosted by quicker expansions at goods producers and services companies. With capacity pressures remaining mild, job creation across the private sector slowed to a five-month low. Nevertheless, the rate of expansion remained above its long-run average.

Services sector output growth touched a six-month high in December due to a robust intake of new work and favourable market conditions. Rising from 56.4 in November to 58.5 in December, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI highlighted the strongest rate of expansion since mid-2022.

The finance and insurance segment recorded the quickest increase in output, whereas real estate and business services propped the rankings, according to the survey.

“As we head into 2023, companies signalled strong optimism towards the outlook for output. Around 31% of panellists forecast growth, while only 2% anticipate a contraction,” Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“Inflation trends were mixed, as input prices rose at a faster pace and the upturn in charges moderated. On the expense front, services firms reported pressure from energy, food, staff and transportation costs. Although easing from November, the rate of output charge inflation remained elevated as several companies felt the need to transfer escalating costs through to clients.”

New business received by Indian services companies increased for the seventeenth month in a row in December. Moreover, the rate of expansion was sharp and the fastest since August.

India’s manufacturing sector activity also ended in 2022 on a very positive note with December reporting output level best seen since November 2021. Posting 57.8 in December, up from 55.7 in November, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index signalled the strongest improvement in operating conditions since October 2020. The PMI average for the third quarter of the current fiscal year (56.3) was the highest recorded in a year.

The latest PMI data corroborates signs of robust economic activities signalled by other indicators like GST collections, which stood at Rs 1.5 trillion in December, the third highest level this fiscal and robust auto fuel sales. The output of eight core sector industries grew 5.4% on year in November, recovering from their worst performance in 20 months in the previous month.