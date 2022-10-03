September PMI shows manufacturing grows for 15th month in a row; output looks set to expand further

India’s manufacturing activity in September expanded for the fifteenth month in a row, but slowed down the acceleration from the previous month. The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted at 55.1 for September, down marginally from August’s 56.2. Amid global headwinds, policy shocks, and recession fears, the manufacturing sector remains in good health. The expansion in the industry is attributed to new business growth, expanded operating capacities, and demand resilience. Leading indicators suggest that “output looks set to expand further at least in the short-term as firms seek to fulfil sales contracts and replenish stocks”, Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in the PMI note.



This is a developing story.