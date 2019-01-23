Senior executives wanted; hiring activity set to rise in these sectors

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 12:33 PM

It is a good time to be an experienced executive in the country as the demand for senior hires is on the rise. Senior executives in India, preferably having business and stakeholder management experience will likely see an upsurge in job offers which will be more lucrative than before, a report reveals.

Jobs in Canada, Jobs in UK, Jobs in united kingdom, Jobs in United states, Jobs in US, Tech Jobs in Canada, Tech Jobs in UK, Tech Jobs in united kingdom, Tech Jobs in United states, Tech Jobs in US, Indeed India, Jobs in Canada for Indians, Jobs in UK Indians, Jobs in united kingdom Indians, Jobs in United states for Indians, Jobs in US for Indians, H1-B VisaSenior executives in India, preferably having business and stakeholder management experience will likely see an upsurge in job offers which will be more lucrative than before, a report reveals.

It is a good time to be an experienced executive in the country as the demand for senior hires is on the rise. Senior executives in India, preferably having business and stakeholder management experience will likely see an upsurge in job offers which will be more lucrative than before, a report reveals.

Salary Benchmark 2019 report released by Michael Page attributed this increase in demand to the rise of India’s e-commerce and fintech businesses, which have provided opportunities for senior talent to move from established industries as the FMCG and banking spaces to these new ventures. The entrance of new funds within the private equity sector has also led to a rise in senior level hiring.

The market growth in the country has far outpaced the availability of senior talent which has resulted in an acute shortage of professionals at this level, noted the report. “This has led the employers to pay a higher price for them. Professionals moving jobs at this management level can expect 20% to 25% increase on their compensation package,” said Nicolas Dumoulin, Managing Director at Michael Page India.

The report suggests that the employment activity will largely be seen within mid and large manufacturing organisations specialising in chemicals, building materials and domestic consumer companies. Another area of potential employment, according to the report is the technology and software sector with new roles of Chief Technical Officer and Chief Information Officer opening up.

Professionals skilled in big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence and the internet of things will see a surge in demand for senior-level professionals keeping in mind the technological progression across industries. Business partnering functions like human resources, finance and legal will also be seeking out more senior professionals.

Hiring is expectedly going to be diverse with more women taking up leadership roles in both corporate offices and within manufacturing and engineering teams, the report said. The roles that are up for grabs are investment professionals, data scientists, digital product manager, sales heads/business heads and risk professionals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Senior executives wanted; hiring activity set to rise in these sectors
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition