Self-made women account for 39% of combined wealth: Make up 31% of total rich women list

Starting out young seems to be the new mantra whether on the sports field or in business. Indeed, in the age of startups, entrepreneurs are becoming billionaires early in life. Take Kanika Tekriwal, who at 33, is the youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list for 2021. Tekriwal, who runs JetSetGo, is self-made and boasts a wealth of Rs 420 crore.

Another bright young lady is Neha Narkhede, 38, co-founder of data streaming technology business Confluent. Narkhede is the richest new member, ranking eighth richest on the list with a net worth pegged at Rs 13,380 crore. In June 2021, Confluent rose 25% on the NASDAQ, reaching a market valuation of $11.4 billion (Rs 84,930 crore). She worked as a software engineer at LinkedIn before launching Confluent, where she contributed to the development of Apache Kafka, an open-source messaging system designed to handle the networking site’s large data input.

According to the list, nine of the 20 women under the age of 40 are self-made, an indication of how quickly entrepreneurs are able to establish a business. Self-made women make up 31% of the total rich women list, and together they account for 39% of the combined wealth.

Falguni Nayar of Nykaa tops the list of the richest self-made women. This year, 10 self-made women made their debut.

Saumya Singh Rathore, 34, is also one of the youngest new additions to the list, with a wealth of Rs 520 crore. She is the co-founder of WinZo, a social gaming app that offers monetary benefits and prizes to players.

Among the start-up founders, Divya Gokulnath of Byju’s is only 36 and has a wealth of Rs 4,550 crore while Ruchi Kalra of OfBusiness is 38 and boasts a wealth of Rs 2,600 crore. Anjana Reddy, who runs Universal Sportsbiz, is worth `300 crore and is just 34.

The wealth of the women featured in the combined rich list has almost tripled during 2021, the cut-off for which was Rs 300 crore against Rs 100 crore in the 2020 list.