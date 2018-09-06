Secure jobs with career growth! What is Modi government’s unique growth model, explains Jayant Sinha

The Narendra Modi government wants you to forget about industrialisation – and East Asian or Western development models. India needs its own unique growth model that suits the country’s unique demography and resources. For that, the Narendra Modi government is working towards the farm-to-frontier model, which is about mass services and not mass manufacturing, Union Minister Jayant Sinha said in a column in TOI.

The farm-to-frontier model would work for people who do not want to work as, say, construction workers but want secure jobs with career growth prospects. “It is a development model based on innovation-driven service industries that are at the global productivity frontier. These industries use technology platforms to enable workers to produce at high output levels. High output requires continuous skill development and leads to high income,” Jayant Sinha wrote.

He explained that at a time when the world is “awash” with manufacturing capacity and the age where automation is happening rapidly, it would be difficult to employ crore of people in factories. He advocated that India needs to move from the farm-to-factories model to farm-to-frontier model. “Our focus is now increasingly shifting from mega-cities to equipping Tier 3, 4 and 5 towns with world-class facilities,” he wrote.

Jayant Sinha expressed hope that by following this model of development, India’s per capita GDP will likely increase from $1,800 to $5,400 and the overall GDP will touch $10 trillion in the next 20 years. Giving the example of ride-sharing drivers and aviation industry support staff, Jayant Sinha said that by providing the right skills and innovation, one can create numerous employment opportunities.