SECI wind auctions undersubscribed for first time

The Solar Energy Corporation of India’s (SECI) latest bid to set up 2,000 MW of wind power plants has attracted dismal interest from the industry with only four companies bidding and offering less than 1,200 MW capacity. According to sources, ReNew Power, Adani, Sprng Energy and Riyadh-based Alfanar submitted tenders for less than 300 MW each. This is the first time when wind power tenders have been under-subscribed in a central government scheme.

According to industry sources, the tepid response is a result of inadequate connection points required to evacuate power from wind plants. “Such availability of transmission system being dynamic in nature, the bidder has to ensure actual availability of power injection/evacuation capacity at an inter-state transmission system (ISTS) substation,” the bidding document read.

A SECI official FE spoke to said the organisation is yet undecided about the next course of action in the wake of such unprecedented underwhelming response. Pre-bid meetings for the upcoming auctions for 2,500 MW of wind plants and 2,500 MW of wind-solar hybrid plants have been postponed to July 16 after stakeholders meet to discuss the power evacuation issue on Wednesday with Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), the official said.