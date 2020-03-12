SEA urges policymakers to allow export of rapeseed/mustard oil in bulk

This condition on rapeseed oil/mustard oil is very detrimental to its trade in the international market. (Representative image)

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has approached the Union ministry of commerce and industry to seek permission for the export of rapeseed/mustard oil in bulk to support the mustard seed price in the domestic market.

Atul Chaturvedi, president, SEA pointed out that under the vegetable oils sector, only rapeseed oil/mustard oil is subjected to the condition of maximum pack size of 5 kg for export. “All the other vegetable oils are permitted to be freely exported irrespective of pack size. This condition on rapeseed oil/mustard oil is very detrimental to its trade in the international market. It also adversely affects the farm price of rapeseed/mustard seed and thus decreases the earning potential of rapeseed/mustard seed farmers,” he said.

“It may be noted, this year as per first announcement of ministry of agriculture, the country would be harvesting a record rapeseed/mustard crop to the tune of about 93 lakh tonne, which has put tremendous pressure on price of mustard seed and the farmers are now realising Rs 3,900-4,000 per quintal (basis 42% oil) against MSP of Rs 4,425 per quintal. This may go down further to Rs 3,400-3,500 per quintal with the arrival pressure post Holi,” he observed in the representation to the ministry.

According to Chaturvedi, to boost the price of rapeseed/mustard in domestic market and to support the farmers, the ministry of commerce should consider lifting the condition of 5 kg pack size and MEP for export of rapeseed/mustard oil. The export of mustard oil in bulk may not be in large quantity but it will definitely impact the market sentiments and support the price level, he said.

Moreover, the Agri Export Policy 2019 aims to remove all the earlier export restrictions on all the agri products. In view of all the above, we request ministry of commerce to kindly consider to permit exports of rapeseed oil / mustard oil in bulk without any restrictions of pack size and MEP in line with other edible oils, he said.