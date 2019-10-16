SEA pegs groundnut crop at 51 lakh tonne this kharif season

The Gujarat government has reported that 15.52 lakh hectare under groundnut crop sown during kharif compared to 14.68 lakh hectare in 2018-19.

The latest crop survey report by Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) Oilseed Crop Estimate Committee estimates the country’s groundnut crop at 51 lakh tonne this kharif against last year’s 37.35 lakh tonne.

The survey is based on primary survey for Gujarat and secondary survey for the rest of states. This year, the first round of sowing took place in the second week of June due to cyclone Vayu and the second round of sowing took place in around July 15, 2019. The average rainfall in Saurashtra was 110% much higher than normal average. The acreage under kharif groundnut in Gujarat marginally increased to 15.52 lakh hectare from 14.68 lakh hectare last year, however, yield jumped to 2,070 kg per hectare against 1,085 kg/ha last year.

Gujarat government has decided to buy groundnut in shell at MSP of `5,090 per 100 kg and maximum quantity 2,500 kg per farmer.

Groundnut is one of the major crops in kharif season and Gujarat is among the prominent states growing groundnut. Since last 11 years, SEA Groundnut Promotion Council had been conducting the groundnut crop survey to assess the size and quality of the crop for the benefit of its members and the industry at large.

A 20-member team visited the leading groundnut-producing districts in Gujarat during October 11-13.

The total availability of kharif groundnut is estimated at 51.0 lakh tonne. Considering the good rainfall and water levels in reservoirs across the country, rabi groundnut crop is projected higher at 15.0 lakh tonne.

The total groundnut crop (kharif & rabi) projected at 66 lakh tonne (last year 47.20 lakh tonne). The export of HPS Groundnut and groundnut oil is expected to be higher than last year due to higher production and availability.