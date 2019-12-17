Scent of optimism in October factory output

India’s factory output fell 3.8% y-o-y in October, lower than expected, boosted by a 12-fold rise in fragrances and oil essentials which have a weight of 0.2% in the IIP.
Analysts at Jefferies point out that stripping this and mild steel slabs, data for which is distorted, output for the other 99% contracted a steep 8.8% y-o-y.
