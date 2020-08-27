SC-speak: Waive interest in moratorium cases

A Bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah, however, said that plight of people due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions should be taken into consideration by the government while taking a call on the issue.

Little would the Supreme Court (SC) yield to the government-RBI duo, which has all alo-ng sought to justify the lack of interest waiver — and therefore lack of real relief — to borrowers under the moratorium facility during the Covid-19 lockdown. Taking strong exception to the Central government’s refusal to take an independent stand on this issue, the court on Wednesday gave one more opportunity to it to clarify its view, saying it “cannot hide” behind the RBI.

The court asked the government to furnish a separate affidavit by September 1. The RBI and finance ministry had arg-ued the government, before int-erfering in the banks’ decision not to accord interest waiver, was bound to keep in mind banks’ obligation to pay compo-und interest rates to depositors.

Earlier, the RBI had informed the SC that any ‘forced’ interest waiver on loan moratorium will risk their financial viability and hurt banks by as much as Rs 2 lakh crore (1% of GDP).

A Bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah, however, said that plight of people due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions should be taken into consideration by the government while taking a call on the issue.

Pulling up the government, the judges pointed out that the it had “ample powers” under the Disaster Management Act. “Yu should clarify two issues: whether interest can be charged and whether interest on interest can be levied by banks,” the Bench said.

“If the Centre announced a moratorium, it must ensure the benefits are given to customers purposefully… The Central government can’t raise its hands in helplessness,” the Bench had earlier told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

“You clear your stand. You say the RBI has taken decision, we have gone through RBI reply, but the Centre seems to be hiding behind the RBI. The government should not think about only business, but the plight of people should also be looked into… The issue was created by your lockdown. Stand of the RBI so far is aligned with concerns of the industry only,” Justice Bhushan said on Wednesday.

However, Mehta reacted to the judges’ comment, saying “my Lordships may not say that. We are working in coordination with RBI.” “There cannot be a solution which is one-size fits all,” the SG said, adding that the Centre’s stand is not different from RBI.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal and counsel Kunal Vajani, appearing on behalf of one of the petitioners, argued that “moratorium period is ending on August 31. September 1 onwards, we will all be in default. These loans will then become NPAs. It will create a bigger issue.” He asked the apex court to extend the loan moratorium till all the issues are resolved. “Till these issues are decided the moratorium should continue. The RBI governor has made a statement that next quarter will be as bad as this quarter because economy is not recovering,” Sibal said.

The Central bank had on May 22 extended moratorium on term loans till August 31 amid the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19. In March, it had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1 and May 31.

In June, the SC had pulled up the government over the issue of interest waiver on loan moratorium during the Corona lockdown. It had told the government that the issue cannot be left between borrowers and lenders and it is for the finance ministry and RBI to review the matter and consider instructing banks to give some relief to borrowers

Both SBI and IBA had opposed grant of interest waiver, saying it was not “advisable” as it would cast a huge burden on the banks, will erode flow of funds to industry and businesses and depositors will also lose faith in the banking sector. Besides, the interest waiver would have wider ramifications not only for the entire banking industry, but also for the economy of the country.

The court was hearing a petition challenging a part of the March circular with regard to recovery of interest accrued on the outstanding portion of the term loans during the moratorium period amid coronavirus pandemic.