SBI on GDP debate: All companies under MCA 21 contribute to growth; shell firms will not change numbers

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 7:06:48 PM

Amid the reinvigorated debate over the existence of shell companies in MCA-21 data, the country’s largest lender has said that all companies registered under MCA contribute to GDP growth.

GDP data debateThe debate may find some resonance in the slowdown in investment, factory production, declining core inflation, said the SBI?s research report ?Ecowrap?.

Amid the reinvigorated debate over the existence of shell companies in MCA-21 data, the country’s largest lender has said that all companies registered under MCA contribute to GDP growth. Drawing an analogy with the financial transactions, the State Bank of India (SBI) has said that whether legitimate or illegitimate, all form a part of GDP and hence “shell companies will not change GDP numbers, purely going by definition”. The debate over the veracity of the GDP estimates arose after the report was recently released by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) saying 38.7 per cent of firms in the MCA-21 database were either missing or wrongly classified. The debate may find some resonance in the slowdown in investment, factory production, declining core inflation, said the SBI’s research report ‘Ecowrap’.

On probable growth slowdown, the report titled “Are we currently facing a quasi growth slowdown?,” said that the apparent nervousness could be seen in the trends shown by major stock indices. Adoption of proper policies could help to tackle the current growth slowdown as it’s transitory, the report added. However, until the interest rates are high enough, the economy could not fight the sluggishness, it said. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) needs to bring about a cut of 25 basis points in the next monetary policy in June, it noted. Even though the cuts would not help fully, the transmission may improve, it added.

Also read: Pakistan’s $6 billion bailout: What this 22nd IMF bailout with IMF means for India’s neighbour

The central bank should make sure that the asset and liability side of banks move in tandem, it added. The repo rate is directly benchmarked to non-volatile bank liabilities or current account savings account (CASA) that are mostly used for the purpose of transaction, the report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GDP growth
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. SBI on GDP debate: All companies under MCA 21 contribute to growth; shell firms will not change numbers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition