Saviours In Action: CPSEs keep capex pace, meet 90% of FY20 target

While revenue constraints led to a slowing of capital expenditure by state governments in FY20, the Centre and public sector enterprises (CPSEs) owned by it largely held the fort, preventing public expenditure from losing its share in the gross domestic product (GDP).

The combined capital expenditure by the CPSEs and departmental undertakings like NHAI and Indian Railways with annual capex budgets above Rs 500 crore, turned out to be Rs 4.41 lakh crore in FY20. This was 90% of the Rs 4.9 lakh crore target for the year and 1.1% higher than the capital spending by these entities in the previous year. Of course, as the chart shows the CPSE capex growth too slowed considerably since FY18, but the rate of decline in the growth has been lower than that in other segments of the economy like private investments and private consumption or, of late, even state government capex.

In FY20, state governments developed cold feet in sustaining the capex tempo, but CPSEs, despite an erosion of their cash surplus and profits in a slowing economy, acquitted themselves. The CPSEs’ creditable capex achievement was despite their being used as a milch cow by the revenue hungry Centre over the last few years in the wake of sluggishness in the private sector – they have had to fork out huge and extra sums as dividends to their principal owner and often come to its aid to bail out disinvestment plans.

Gross value added (GVA) in public administration, defence and other services, driven primarily by official spending, grew as much as 10% in FY20, against 9.4% a year before, much higher than a 3.9% rise in the overall GVA last fiscal and 6% in FY19. A part of the capex gets reflected in this services component of GDP.

More than 80% of the FY20 capex by 36 CPSEs and departmental units being reviewed are from their own surpluses and loans while the balance funds came from the Union Budget. The Centre’s budgetary capital expenditure in FY20 came in at Rs 3.37 lakh crore, almost the same level as the budget estimate (BE) despite its fiscal deficit widening to 4.6% of the GDP against BE of 3.3%.

As reported by FE earlier, state governments applied brakes on their capital expenditure even before the spread of Covid-19 and the imposition of national lockdown, early data suggests. Among them, half a dozen states whose budgets were reviewed by FE (Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Tripura), reported an aggregate 7.6% decline in capex in FY20, compared with 10.2% growth in FY19. For a larger set of 14 states, capital expenditure had seen flat growth in the first 11 months of last fiscal (April-February), against a solid 20% growth in the year ago period. These 14 states had witnessed a measly 1.9% growth in tax revenues in the April-February period last year, against 13% growth a year ago.

Quarter-wise data reveal the extent of debilitation of the investment pillar: growth in gross fixed capital formation declined precipitously from 4.6% on year in Q1FY20 to (-)3.9% in Q2, to (-)5.2% in Q3 and further to (-)6.5% in Q4.

The capex data from the specified CPSEs and DUs signal that public spending, which was a key growth driver in recent years, somewhat retained that role in FY20 as well. In recent years, the ratio of public capex has been roughly in the 5:5.5:3.5 ratio among the CPSEs, states (budget) and the Centre (budget).

Among the government agencies, railways was the largest investor in FY20 with Rs 1.35 lakh crore capex, followed by the NHAI, ONGC and IOC (see chart). Railways fell short of its investment target by about 12% in FY20, but it was still the highest capex by it in any year. The NHAI, which constructed 11 km/day highways in FY20, invested about Rs 1.04 lakh crore and fell short of capex target by only 5%.

The overall CPSE capex was aided by petroleum companies, both upstream and downstream. Indian Oil capex in FY20 stood at Rs 28,316 crore, which was 113% of the target for the year. ONGC’s capex was Rs 30,115 crore, which was 8% less than the target. Together, petroleum CPSEs invested Rs 98,954 crore in FY20, up 3.4% on year.

Among others, Power Grid Corporation invested Rs 15,000 crore (100% of target) and Nuclear Power Corporation Rs 10,000 crore (91%).