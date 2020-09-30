  • MORE MARKET STATS

Saudi economy shrank by 7% in Q2 showing depth of coronavirus hit

By: |
September 30, 2020 12:07 PM

The world’s largest oil exporter is facing its worst ever economic decline after the COVID-19 pandemic curbed global crude demand and measures to contain the coronavirus hurt domestic demand.

saudi economy, coronavirus, covid 19 pandemic, Saudi reforms, non oil sectors, latest news on saudi economy"The private sector and the government sector recorded a negative growth rate of 10.1% and 3.5%, respectively," said the General Authority for Statistics.(Photo source: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank by 7% in the second quarter, a sign of how deeply the new coronavirus hit both the oil and non-oil sectors, official data showed on Wednesday.

The world’s largest oil exporter is facing its worst ever economic decline after the COVID-19 pandemic curbed global crude demand and measures to contain the coronavirus hurt domestic demand.

Related News

“The private sector and the government sector recorded a negative growth rate of 10.1% and 3.5%, respectively,” said the General Authority for Statistics.

In the first quarter, Saudi Arabia posted a 1% economic contraction, as that only captured part of the oil price collapse and the pandemic impact, which escalated in March.

The non-oil sector, which is the focus of Saudi reforms aimed at diversifying the economy away from crude revenues, was hit the hardest in the second quarter, shrinking by 8.2%, while the oil sector declined by 5.3%, the statistics authority said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Saudi economy shrank by 7% in Q2 showing depth of coronavirus hit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Express Adda: ‘In this country, the link between politics and economics is very loose’
2Q3 Plans: Centre extends spending curbs on regular budgetary expenditure to make room for stimulus 2.0
3India may increase import duty on a chemical from Korea