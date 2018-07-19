Saubhagya scheme: This 2 pronged approach helped Modi government to electrify 18,000 villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the beneficiaries of rural electrification and Saubhagya scheme across India through video conferencing. Addressing the audience, PM Modi said that the government is not only working towards electrifying all villages across the country but also reforming the distribution systems across the country. He also said that it was unfortunate that even after 70 years of country having attained independence, 18,000 villages did not have electricity connections, Modi added.

Modi began the interaction with people from Leisang village in Manipur, which was the last among the 18,000 villages electrified under the Saubhagya scheme. Most of these villages were situated in remote areas, hilly areas, areas with poor connectivity and therefore, it was not easy to reach those villages but a dedicated team of people made it possible in no time, he said.

The government launched the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana – ‘Saubhagya’ scheme on September 25, 2017. Under the scheme, the government aims to provide free of cost electricity connections to all households (both APL and poor families) in rural areas and poor families in urban areas. Nearly 4 crore un-electrified households in the country are targeted by the government for providing electricity connections by end 2018.

The government has also ensured that camps will be organised in the villages by DISCOMs to facilitate on-the-spot filling up of application forms including release of electricity connections to households. At the time of the launch, the government promised to spend a total of Rs 16,320 crore in this massive project to provide electricity and to give the nation a new light.The gross budgetary support for the Saubhagya scheme was told to be Rs 12,320 crore.

DISCOMs will also adopt innovative mechanism through dedicated web-portal or Mobile App for collection of application form in electronic mode and also capture process of release of electricity connections.