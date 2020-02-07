Sanjiv Sanyal sees further scope for monetary easing

On a day when the monetary policy committee (MPC) held on to rates, discounting an estimated 50-basis point rise in fiscal deficit for FY20 and FY21 from the targeted levels, Sanyal said there is further scope for monetary easing.

The new personal income tax (PIT) regime isn’t designed as a consumption stimulus to boost growth, but is part of a broader, longer-term drive towards simplifying the overall tax structure by removing assorted exemptions, according to Sanjeev Sanyal, the principal economic adviser in the finance ministry. However, if it does boost consumption along the way, there need not be any issue, he said.

In an interview to FE, Sanyal asserted that the listing of LIC, touted to be the mother of all initial public offerings in India, will lead to greater transparency and governance at the insurance behemoth, as the market has its own unique way of disciplining entities. Even though the government is still expected to retain at least 90% of its stake in LIC, he said the stringent minority shareholders’ norms will ensure greater disclosures and discipline. Also, “you got to start at some point”.

On a day when the monetary policy committee (MPC) held on to rates, discounting an estimated 50-basis point rise in fiscal deficit for FY20 and FY21 from the targeted levels, Sanyal said there is further scope for monetary easing. He endorsed the stance taken by the MPC, which has left the doors open for further rate cuts. “The underlying price pressure has been benign. Moderating energy prices will help further in keeping a lid on headline inflation,” he said, holding that the breach in the deficit target is mainly due to a drop in revenue mop-up, and not an expansionary fiscal policy. The revised fiscal deficit targets now stand at 3.8% for this year and 3.5% for the next.

Asked about a cut in allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to Rs 61,500 crore for FY21, against the revised estimate of Rs 71,002 crore for FY20, when the rural economy is still not out of the woods, Sanyal said the outlay can be raised if there is demand. “However, with the growth momentum picking up, we estimated that demand for such work may drop in FY21. Nevertheless, these schemes are demand-driven, and the government is always committed to allocation against offtake.”

Highlighting the importance of a bilateral netting law, as proposed in the Budget, Sanyal said it is a crucial move towards creating a credit default swap market, which, in turn, is crucial to a well-functioning, liquid bond market.

Bilateral netting typically refers to a process of consolidating all swap agreements between two parties into one single agreement. Such a practice would allow companies, especially banks, to set aside much lower capital based on their net positions, instead of the existing practice of gross settlements.

However, Sanyal stressed that this market has to be regulated properly. “Unnecessarily-complex derivatives should be discouraged. At the same time, we have to ensure that we have a well-function credit-swap default market,” he said.