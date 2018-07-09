Samsung Noida plant launch: 4 lakh jobs created as Make in India led to more mobile factories, says PM Modi

Samsung Noida plant launch: 4 lakh jobs created by mobile manufacturing companies, says PM Modi

Samsung Noida plant launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that mobile manufacturing companies have given direct jobs to about 4 lakh youths in the last four years, at the launch of Samsung’s factory launch in Noida, which is being touted as world’s largest mobile phone factory. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said that the number of mobile factories has gone up from just 2 to 120 as India is a big market for smartphones and digital services.

“Whenever I talk to business community representatives, I always mention one thing, that I don’t think there is a middle-class house in India without at least one Korean product,” Narendra Modi said at the launch of the plant. He said that the Samsung plan alone will create 1,000 jobs and will manufacture 1 crore mobile phones every month.

Narendra Modi said that through GeM ‘Government e-Market’, the government is being able to directly buy from producers. “This is benefiting medium and small entrepreneurs. This has also brought transparency,” he said.

He also said that India has become number 2 in mobile manufacturing in the world. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in took a Metro ride to Noida. Samsung has opened its new mobile phone factory in a 35-acre facility in Sector 81, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This is an addition to the current manufacturing facility in Noida. The company’s first plant was established in India in the year 1997 for manufacturing television sets in India.