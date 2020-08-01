Samsung, Apple-partner Pegatron, 20 others sign up for PLI scheme; major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat dream

The government’s flagship program to boost mobile phone manufacturing has got a major push as 22 companies including Samsung and Apple-partner Pegatron have signed up to avail the benefits of the PLI scheme.
The government’s flagship program to boost mobile phone manufacturing has got a major push as 22 companies including Samsung and Apple-partner Pegatron have signed up to avail the benefits of the PLI scheme. “PLI scheme has been a huge success in terms of the applications received from Global as well as Domestic Mobile Phone manufacturing companies and electronic components manufacturers,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications, said on Saturday. The same is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.
