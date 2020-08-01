Samsung, Apple-partner Pegatron, 20 others sign up for PLI scheme; major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat dream

Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for large scale electronics manufacturing was notified on 1st April, 2020.

The government’s flagship program to boost mobile phone manufacturing has got a major push as 22 companies including Samsung and Apple-partner Pegatron have signed up to avail the benefits of the PLI scheme. “PLI scheme has been a huge success in terms of the applications received from Global as well as Domestic Mobile Phone manufacturing companies and electronic components manufacturers,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications, said on Saturday. The same is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.