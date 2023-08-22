Samosa: A tasty metaphor for India’s circular bio economy revolution

– By Mandavi Singh and Trinayana Kaushik

You are going through the menu of a fancy restaurant and come across this mouth-watering option called the “Spiced potato-filled fried pastry” served with mint and coriander dip. Just when you call the waiter and ask about the details of this tantalizing dish, you realize it is nothing but a humble “samosa” served with green chutney. You immediately feel betrayed as your hope comes crashing down. You realize that the fancy words have deceived you. In the realm of sustainable economic systems, the new emerging concept of a circular bio economy is nothing but a “potato-filled fried pastry.” Among Indians, it is not to be hoped for, as a new phenomenon to look forward to, but an age-old practice that is intricate to our daily culture and lifestyle, just like the humble samosa.

In today’s context, the circular bio economy presents an innovative approach to the production and consumption of goods and services that mimic the principles found in nature, aiming to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency. A mindful introspection into our everyday lives is enough to see vibrant examples of the circular bio economy we practice on a daily basis. There has been a surge in the emergence of new fancy terms related to the environment. While some may view these terms as mere buzzwords or trends, they often reflect important concepts and ideas that aim to address pressing environmental challenges. These terms can help raise awareness, encourage action, and drive conversations around sustainability. However, it is crucial to move beyond the terminology and focus on concrete actions and solutions for a more sustainable future.

When it comes to India, environmental concerns have been deeply ingrained in its culture for centuries. Indian culture has long emphasized the interdependence between humans and nature, recognizing the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship with the environment. This intrinsic connection can be observed through various cultural practices, traditions, and beliefs that prioritize sustainability and conservation.

Indian culture is replete with traditional practices that demonstrate a deep respect for the environment. From organic farming techniques like permaculture and agroforestry to the use of natural materials in construction and craftsmanship, these practices prioritize the sustainable use of resources and minimize ecological impact.

For instance, traditional agricultural practices in India have long embraced a circular bio economy. The practice of using animal waste and crop residues as natural fertilizers, known as “organic manure,” is a prime example of resource efficiency and waste reduction. Instead of relying on synthetic chemicals and fertilizers that harm the environment, farmers have been practicing a circular approach by recycling organic waste back into the soil, enriching its fertility and reducing the need for external inputs.

Similarly, the use of natural materials such as bamboo, clay, and thatch in construction showcases a circular approach to resource utilization. These materials are renewable, locally available, and have a minimal ecological footprint compared to their synthetic counterparts. By employing such materials, traditional craftsmen have been practicing sustainable construction methods that promote a circular bio economy.

Indian habits are naturally aligned to extend the life of daily-use products through finding value in it for another purpose instead of discarding them as waste. Indian cuisine also demonstrates principles of circular bio economy. Many of the plant parts commonly categorized as waste are used as ingredients or tools to cook delicious Indian meals. These include banana stems, colocasia leaves, ridge gourd peels, or coconut husk. Also, most of us will remember wearing our elder siblings’ clothes or using their old books at some point of time in our lives. Using an old toothbrush to clean our shoes or bathroom tiles, storing water inside used bottles, turning old clothes into dusting/mopping rags are common practices in the average Indian household.

India’s textile and traditional craft industries have long prioritized waste reduction and utilization reflecting that their core value always was circular bioeconomic in nature. Examples include the Kantha of West Bengal, Sujani of Bihar, Kathputlis of Northern Indian states, Panja Dari of Haryana, Namda and Gabba of Kashmir, Kausti of Karnataka, Patchwork, and Chindi Rugs. This practice of reusing old fabric not only extends the lifespan of products but also generates employment opportunities for millions of individuals.

It is important for policymakers, businesses, and individuals to recognize the value of traditional practices and indigenous knowledge in the context of the circular bio economy. Engaging local communities and empowering them to participate in sustainable initiatives can lead to the preservation of cultural heritage, the protection of ecosystems, and the promotion of inclusive and equitable development.

The proliferation of new fancy terms related to the environment reflects the increasing recognition of the need for sustainability but while these terms may come and go, it is crucial to align them with tangible actions and a genuine commitment to sustainability. It is important to recognize and appreciate the deep-rooted environmental consciousness present in Indian culture. By integrating traditional knowledge, cultural practices, and legal frameworks with modern environmental concepts, India can create a holistic approach to address environmental challenges and promote a greener future.

Circular bio economy is not a new concept to us but an intrinsic part of our cultural fabric. It is like a samosa, a familiar and cherished delight that has stood the test of time. While it is encouraging to see global recognition and adoption of sustainable concepts, it is essential to ground these ideas in tangible actions and build upon the wisdom of our ancestors to get over our recent history of stockholm syndrome, where we tend to adopt practices only after it becomes a trend set by our colonizers. By embracing the circular bio economy and integrating traditional practices with modern innovations, India can pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for others to follow.

(Mandavi Singh and Trinayana Kaushik are researchers at The Energy and Resources Institute.)

(Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.)