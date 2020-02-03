Sales of over 1700 private companies fell in Q2; makers of these products worst hit

Petroleum products, iron and steel, motor vehicles and other transport equipment companies were the major contributors to the slowdown.

The poor shape of the manufacturing sector shows the severity of India’s economic slowdown. Sales growth of over 1,700 listed private manufacturing companies contracted by 7.7 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, after continuously expanding since Q2 FY 2016-17. Due to the slowdown, the net profit of the overall manufacturing sector also contracted in the first quarter. “Demand conditions for the manufacturing sector weakened in Q2 of 2019-20, with a contraction (y-o-y) in nominal sales. Petroleum products, iron and steel, motor vehicles and other transport equipment companies were the major contributors to the slowdown,” said Economic Survey 2020.

Industrial sector performance is critical as it has a major role to play in achieving the Narendra Modi-led government’s ambitious goal of making India a $5 trillion economy. Also, the sector plays a decisive role in determining the overall growth of national output and employment through its backward and forward linkages with the other two sectors of the economy.

Contributing close to 30 per cent of the country’s GVA, it becomes of utmost importance to maintain stability in the sector as it is vulnerable to several internal and external economic challenges that affect its overall performance.

In the first eight months of the current year, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew a mere 0.6 per cent, compared to 5.0 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Economic Survey says that the moderation in growth is attributed to slow manufacturing activities due to low credit flow to medium and small industries, reduced lending by NBFCs owing to liquidity crunch, tapering of domestic demand for key sectors such as automotive sector, pharmaceuticals, and machinery and equipment, volatility in international crude oil prices, prevailing trade-related uncertainties, etc.

Meanwhile, surged external demand and improved business sentiment in the country have taken India’s manufacturing PMI to nearly 8-year high in January. The manufacturing PMI increased to 55.30 points in January from 52.70 in the previous month. Amid reports of early signs of economic recovery, the PMI has stamped the optimism.