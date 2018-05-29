Sale of ‘going concern’ exempt from GST: AAR

Transfer of a going concern means transfer of a running business which is capable of being carried on by the purchaser as an independent business.

The Authority of Advanced Ruling (AAR) said sale or transfer of a business classified as ‘going concern’ would be classified as supply under the goods and services tax (GST), but it would be exempt from the new tax. This would be applicable to running units sold wholly or its independent parts. The Karnataka AAR also clarified the definition of a ‘going concern’. “A going concern is a concept of accounting and applies to the business of the company as a whole.

Transfer of a going concern means transfer of a running business which is capable of being carried on by the purchaser as an independent business. Such transfer of business as a whole will comprise comprehensive transfer of immovable property, goods and transfer of unexecuted orders, employees, goodwill, etc,” the order said.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India, said this ruling should aid in offering clarity to GST implications on conventional hiving off/de-merger transactions. He added: “The Karnataka AAR has recently upheld the activity of transfer of a going concern to be a supply of service and a GST exemption on the said supply. Further, the AAR has analysed going concern to mean a transfer of a running business with the capability of the same being carried on by the buyer as an independent business.”