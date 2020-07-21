Rural respite: Rabi crops boost farm income

Mandi prices of key rabi crops are not only above the respective MSPs, but are significantly higher than the year-ago level.

At a time when the country is in the throes of a prolonged Covid-19 crisis, rural India seems averting another distress period. Mandi prices of key rabi crops are not only above the respective MSPs, but are significantly higher than the year-ago level.

Higher market prices, coupled with robust production, are boosting farmer’s income and profitability.