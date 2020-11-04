Rural jobs scheme: Government calibrates release of funds

The fall in recent months of the person days generated under the rural employment guarantee scheme has been sharper than the decline in the demand for work.
Clearly, the Centre has applied the brakes on spending under the scheme, after being very generous during lockdown
