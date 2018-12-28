Rural distress: Modi, Jaitley evaluate farm relief options

According to the PM-AASHA guidelines, the Centre will, subject to limits, reimburse the states if they get its approval before carrying out the market operations under the price deficiency support scheme.

While state governments, irrespective of political hues, are scrambling to announce farm loan waivers, the Centre, mindful of electoral consequences of persisting rural distress, has decided to chip in with a slew of steps to support to farmers.

According to sources, given that procurement of pulses and oilseeds under PM-AASHA — the newly buttressed price support scheme for farm produce — hasn’t gathered much momentum yet, the Modi government is considering giving greater attention to making price-deficiency payments to farmers’ bank accounts. This scheme, also a part of PM-AASHA, doesn’t involve physical procurement of crops.

Another option is a quasi-universal basic income scheme for farmers, that is akin to Telangana’s reasonably successful Rythu Bandhu policy.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the farm package and the potential cost of policy options to support farmers with finance minister Arun Jaitley and agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh. While the cost of price deficiency support scheme, modelled on Madhya Pradesh’s Bhavantar scheme, is seen to be manageable if the conditions under PM-AASHA are complied with, the income-support scheme is seen to be prohibitively expensive.

FE has estimated that for the same level of support to farmers (Rs 8,000 an acre a year) as under Telangana’s scheme, the pan-India cost, given the net sowing area of 140 million hectares, could be over Rs 2.75 lakh crore a year. Recently, Jharkhand and Odisha announced Rythu Bandhu-type schemes, with per-acre support even higher at Rs 10,000 a year.

According to the PM-AASHA guidelines, the Centre will, subject to limits, reimburse the states if they get its approval before carrying out the market operations under the price deficiency support scheme.

The differential amount to be paid by the Centre won’t exceed 25% of the minimum support price; also only 25% of the crops produced in a state will be covered under the central scheme and support to any additional quantity will have to be met by the state government from its own resources.

Jaitley had earlier made it clear that the Centre won’t announce any pan-India farm loan waivers as it could adversely affect credit discipline. Sources said the Centre would stick to this stance while weighing the other options to give succour to farmers.

Since April 2017, various state governments have announced farm loan waivers, amounting to a Rs 1.88 lakh crore. Analysts have estimated that such largesse would touch Rs 2.75 lakh crore -Rs 3 lakh crore by the general election in 2019.

Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said earlier this month: “It (farm loan waiver) penalises those who don’t borrow from the formal financial sector. It also penalises those who repay their loans on time. It’s an inefficient instrument to address agrarian objectives.” Experts have long argued that the distress in the farm sector could be best addressed with steps that could ensure remunerative prices for farm produce, like unshackling the marketing of agriculture items from the monopolistic APMC mandis dominated by intermediaries.

On Rythu Bandhu, Subramanian wrote in FE a few months ago, “More generally, QUBIs (quasi universal basic income) are schemes in which transfers are given to everyone who meets an easily identifiable criterion. That is, they are universal within a clearly identifiable category. In the Rythu Bandhu scheme, that category is all farmers who own land. This criterion can be applied because Telangana has titled nearly all land holdings, and has done so in an impressive fashion, without serious controversy or contetions, and within a short space of time. Rythu Bandhu has, however, one undesirable property as social policy.

“Because payments to households are based on farm size, they can become regressive (hence the pressures to exclude large farmers from the scheme). In contrast, a pure UBI in which the same rupee amount is given to all households will be progressive because the effective subsidy rate (transfers as a share of household income) will be greater for the poor and decline with rising income.”