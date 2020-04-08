Rural development ministry releases Rs 1,410 crore ex-gratia pension to 2.82 crore people

The amount of ex-gratia, as proposed in the PMGKYP, is in addition to the normal amount of central assistance under NSAP.

The rural development ministry has released an estimated Rs 1,410 crore to all states to provide a one-time ex-gratia to around 3.29 crore old-age, widow and divyang pensioners covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). In order to provide such vulnerable section of the society with some sort of monetary relief during the ongoing situation arising out of Covid-19 spread, the Centre had earlier announced a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Package (PMGKYP) in two equal installments of Rs 500 each.

In a letter to all chief secretaries, Rajesh Bhushan, secretary in the ministry of rural development, said: “I would like to inform you that the first installment of Rs 500 of the said ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 under the PMGKYP has been released by this department to all 36 states and UTs on April 6, 2020. The second installment under the said package will be released on second week of May, 2020.”

The amount of ex-gratia, as proposed in the PMGKYP, is in addition to the normal amount of central assistance under NSAP for disbursement of monthly pension of all eligible beneficiaries under NSAP. The first installment under NSAP would be provided to the states in the last week of April and the other, in the last week of November.

“You may kindly appreciate that the targeted beneficiaries require immediate disbursement of this ex-gratia and hence, time is of extreme essence in the matter. Therefore, I would be grateful if you could kindly facilitate immediate disbursement/credit through DBT as per the prescribed procedure, of the first installment of ex-gratia to the beneficiaries of the three pension schemes of NSAP, within two days from the receipt of these funds,” Bhushan wrote.