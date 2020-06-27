  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rural development ministry presents funds requirement for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Published: June 27, 2020 9:37 AM

Under the PMGSY, till date, 5,50,528 km road length has been constructed and 89% of all eligible habitations have been connected.

In a meeting with the 15th Finance Commission on Friday, the rural development ministry projected requirement of Rs 82,946 crore for six years through FY26 for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and another Rs 1.3-lakh-crore maintenance of the PMGSY roads during the period.

Rural roads are recognised as catalysts to rural development and a significant element of poverty alleviation initiatives.

