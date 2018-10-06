Rupee crashes below 74 as RBI opts not to hike rate

The governor observed that depreciation of the rupee had been moderate compared with peers. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, a move that sent the rupee crashing all the way to 74.2237 against the dollar. The currency markets had priced in a 25-50 basis points hike, believing that was needed to defend the rupee, and was in keeping with the US Fed’s tightening. Again, although a flat repo should have cheered the stock market, the fear the rupee would weaken further sent the Sensex crashing by nearly1,000 points at one point during the session. Bonds, however, rallied slightly with the benchmark yield falling to 8.02% post the announcement.

While lowering projections for retail inflation in H2FY19 and Q1FY20, the central bank altered its stance to one of ‘calibrated tightening’ citing upside risks to the inflation forecasts. Economists explained that while the earlier neutral stance had allowed for the possibility of a rate cut, the current stance meant rates could stay constant or go up.

“The stance is not necessarily a deferred action but it indicates we are focussed on our mandate of flexible inflation targeting,” RBI governor Urjit Patel observed.

Friday’s pause doesn’t help consumers since banks have already raised loan rates in recent weeks, since they are paying more for customer deposits. Given how the money markets have been tight in recent weeks and short-term borrowing rates have zoomed, it is unlikely banks are going to trim lending rates anytime soon. However, increasingly, banks will be in a better position vis a vis NBFCs as the cost of funds rises. Deputy governor N Viswanathan said more rules could be expected to ensure assets and liabilities of NBFCs are better matched.

The RBI governor observed that outlook for food inflation is expected to be benign, though the impact of the higher purchase prices for crops is uncertain. RBI has lowered its inflation forecasts by 30-40 basis points for Q4FY19 and Q1FY20. Patel cautioned a fiscal slippage would have a bearing on inflation and crowd out private sector investments. The central bank lowered its growth forecast for Q1FYY20 to 7.4% from the earlier 7.5%.