Ruling in Vijay Mallya’s extradition case expected today; liquor tycoon talks of settlement, again

By: | Updated: December 10, 2018 3:50 PM

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, Vijay Mallya, has been on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year.

As embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday for the hearing in his extradition case, he, once again, talked about the settlement he offered to pay up 100% of the principal amount of loans taken.

On being asked where will the money come from, he said that the “assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are more than enough to repay everyone”. The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss has been on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year. The UK Court is expected to give its ruling on his extradition case.

 

On December 5, Mallya, in a series of tweets, offered to pay back 100% of the principal amount, against his defunct airline Kingfisher Airlines, that he owed to banks. “I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the banks and government to take it,” he said in a tweet.

“Politicians and Media are constantly talking loudly about my being a defaulter who has run away with PSU Bank money. All this is false. Why don’t I get fair treatment and the same loud noise about my comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court. Sad,”  he added.

A day later, when India confirmed the news of extradition of alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal middleman Christian Michel, Mallya said that he made the settlement offer and wanted to stop the narrative that he stole the money.

“Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically,my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money,” he tweeted on December 6.

Mallya is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. Earlier, the UK court heard from Indian authorities on condition of the Arthur Road prison, where Mallya will be locked-up if he is extradited. Mallya’s defense team had cited poor condition of the Indian jails to keep him from being extradited on human rights grounds.

