  • MORE MARKET STATS

RS passes bill to raise FDI in insurance to 74 pc

By: |
March 18, 2021 7:27 PM

Replying to the debate on Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said foreign investment will supplement domestic long-term resources with a view to further insurance penetration in the country.

It was in 2015 when the government had last hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 26 per cent to 49 per cent.It was in 2015 when the government had last hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 26 per cent to 49 per cent.

A bill to increase foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent from the current 49 per cent was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to the debate on Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said foreign investment will supplement domestic long-term resources with a view to further insurance penetration in the country.

Related News

The bill was passed with a voice vote.

Sitharaman said the decision to increase the FDI limit to 74 per cent was taken after sector regulator IRDAI held detailed consultations with stakeholders.

As per the bill, the majority of directors on the board and key management persons would be resident Indians, with at least 50 per cent of directors being independent directors, and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve.

It was in 2015 when the government had last hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 26 per cent to 49 per cent.

Increase in FDI is aimed at improving life insurance penetration in the country. Life insurance premium as a percentage of GDP is 3.6 per cent in the country, way below the global average of 7.13 per cent, and in case of general insurance, it is even worse at 0.94 per cent of GDP, as against the world average of 2.88 per cent.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RS passes bill to raise FDI in insurance to 74 pc
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Steps taken by govt during pandemic yielding results; economy on ‘V-shaped’ recovery: Anurag Singh Thakur
2USAID, DFC announce $41 million financing for renewable energy in India
3Now, Centre seeks to control district mineral funds