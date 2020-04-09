Rs 7,825 crore transferred to Jan Dhan accounts of 15.65 crore women

The PMJDY accounts are with various public and private sector banks and regional rural banks.

The rural development ministry has transferred around Rs 7,825 crore (till April 7) to 15.65 crore women who have accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), according to official sources. There are around 20.4 crore women Jan Dhan account holders at present.

In view of the Covid-19 epidemic, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had on March 26, said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package, all women PMJDY account holders would be given a monthly ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 for three months starting from April.

The pro-poor plan would cost the exchequer around Rs 10,200 crore a month (Rs 30,600 crore for three months). The PMJDY accounts are with various public and private sector banks and regional rural banks.

Secretary in the ministry of rural development Rajesh Bhushan, had on March 31, wrote to all chief secretaries in the states stating that the ex-gratia amount would be provided for by the department of rural development, through central national bank (SBI) which will further transmit funds to other participating banks. Money transfer in Jan Dhan accounts started from April 2.

The funds so transferred to the banks must be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries immediately on receipt of funds for the purpose, he said.