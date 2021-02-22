  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rs 5,50,270 cr UP budget presented in Assembly to make state ‘atmanirbhar’

By: |
February 22, 2021 1:18 PM

With a target of making Uttar Pradesh 'atmanirbhar', the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22 in the state Assembly.

With Assembly elections in the state less than a year away, the budget includes new schemes of Rs 27,598.40 crore.

With a target of making Uttar Pradesh ‘atmanirbhar’, the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22 in the state Assembly.

With Assembly elections in the state less than a year away, the budget includes new schemes of Rs 27,598.40 crore. The budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, in the presence of the chief minister, is over Rs 37,410 crore more than the previous year’s budget size, making it the largest fund allocation.

Reading out the budget speech from a laptop, Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh “atmanirbhar” and ensure all round development of the state.

This is the Adityanath government’s first paperless budget. It is also the fifth budget of the present government in the state before the next UP Assembly polls

