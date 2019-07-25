Rs 442 for two bananas: Probe on after Bollywood actor paid this exorbitant amount at Chandigarh hotel

The actor last Sunday had tweeted that Hotel JW Marriot charged him with a bill of Rs 442.50 for two bananas.

Days after Bollywood actor Rahul Bose posted a video on Twitter expressing anguish over being charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a high-end hotel in Chandigarh, a probe has been ordered by the authorities in the case. The actor last Sunday had tweeted that Hotel JW Marriot charged him with a bill of Rs 442.50 for two bananas. “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings,” he had tweeted. Taking cognizance of the matter, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the case involving Sector 35 located hotel.

The Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Rajeev Chaudhary has been asked carry a probe on how the hotel had charged an ‘illegal and exorbitant’ GST, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar told The Indian Express. A strict action would be taken if the accused is found guilty, he added.

In the video Rahul Bose was heard saying: “So I am shooting in Chandigarh and I am staying at this beautiful suite at JW Marriott where they give you all these elegant freebies like these chocolate cookies…god knows how much these beautiful flowers must have cost…but get this…I was in the gym and I asked for two bananas…and check the bill out.” According to the bill shown in the video, the actor was charged for a ‘fruit platter’.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

