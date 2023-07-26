scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Rs 3.33 trillion GST evasion detected during FY19-FY23

Rs 1.08 trillion in taxes recovered from fraudsters

Written by FE Bureau
GST evasion, GST evasion detection, gst, gst fraud, gst invoice,
The highest number of fake GST registration detected in the last five years was in Delhi (5,810), followed by Tamil Nadu (2,654), Gujarat (2,364), Punjab (2,214), and then Maharashtra (2,163).

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) authorities have detected Rs 3.33 trillion in tax evasion during the last five years, of which Rs 1.08 trillion has been recovered, the finance ministry told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

During FY19 and FY23, 25,449 fake GST registrations have been detected, 2,154 fake GST registrations have been suspended, and 17,105 fake GST registrations have been cancelled, minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told BJP MP Sushil Modi.

The highest number of fake GST registration detected in the last five years was in Delhi (5,810), followed by Tamil Nadu (2,654), Gujarat (2,364), Punjab (2,214), and then Maharashtra (2,163).

Also Read
Also Read

The highest number of fake GST registration suspended in the last five years was in Delhi (1,236), followed by Gujarat (378), Maharashtra (178), Tamil Nadu (107), and Kerala (77).

The highest number of fake GST registrations cancelled in the last five years was in Delhi (5,769), Gujarat (2,289), Punjab (2,002), Maharashtra (1,971) and Uttar Pradesh (906).

The highest sum of GST evasion in terms of value was detected in Maharashtra (Rs 62,053 crore), Karnataka (Rs 40,762 crore), West Bengal (Rs 31,142 crore), Gujarat (Rs 27,822 crore) and Delhi (Rs 24,343 crore).

Also Read

The highest sum of recovery in the last five years was in Maharashtra (Rs 27,182 crore), Karnataka (Rs 9,682 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 9,317 crore), Gujarat (8,448 crore), and Delhi (Rs 7,082 crore).

During a special drive from May 16 to July 9, 2023, 25,060 suspected fake registrations have been identified. Of this, 9,369 fake registrations have been found and 5,775 fake registrations have been suspended, and 3,308 fake registrations have been cancelled. During the special drive, tax evasion of Rs 10,902 crore was detected and Rs 45 crore has been realised. The Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to Rs 470 crores has been blocked during this period.

More Stories on
GST

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 02:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS