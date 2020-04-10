Rs 17,000 crore disbursed under govt schemes

An official in the ministry said that Rs 7,209 crore wage arrears under MGNREGS has been disbursed.

The Rural Development ministry has disbursed Rs 17,409 crore since April 1 towards full payment of wage arrears under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme and ex-gratia payment to 20.4 crore women under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

An official in the ministry said that Rs 7,209 crore wage arrears under MGNREGS has been disbursed while Rs 10,200 crore has been credited into the accounts of the women Jan Dhan account holders.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to ensure liquidity in the hands of the MGNREGS workers, we have cleared all the wages due to them for their works in February and March. As of today, there is absolutely zero arrears under MGNREGS,”said the official.