Rs 1,000 note to make a comeback? Check how true is the claim

Denying rumours circulating on social media, the government on Tuesday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued no fresh Rs 1,000 currency note. The image circulating on social media is fake and no such notification has been released by the RBI, it added. “The image circulating and the claim made is #Fake as the notification for the same has NOT been released by #RBI”, PIB Fact Check twitter handle said.

The RBI recently released the new currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 with added security features and incorporating various other elements to showcase the country’s rich heritage, freedom struggle, diverse culture, and its achievements. The currency notes also feature the flagship programme — Swacchh Bharat — of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The currency notes also showcase the numberical value of the note in the Devnagari script.

The positions of the features which distinguish the currency notes as real from the fake ones have also been altered apart from the representative elements about the various facets of the country, the RBI had also altered the positions of the features which distinguish the currency notes as real from the fake ones. The primary features which are used by the RBI include a watermark, security thread, latent image of denomination numeral, bleed lines etcetera. The old Rs 1,000 currency notes were demonetised by the government in 2016.