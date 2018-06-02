Robust sales of commercial vehicles in May lead way for economy; will other sectors tread along too?

In the commercial vehicle segment, both Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland recorded double-digit growth.

With commercial vehicles segment registering robust demand in May, the economy appears to be on a rebound. Tweeting about the same, Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC), said: “MAY AUTO SALES: Ashok leyland CV sales up 51 %. Maruti sales up 26% Escorts tractor sales up 21 % Bajaj Auto sales up 30% M&M sales up 12% Eicher sales up 23 % Hope other sectors pick up the momentum.” Most of the automakers registered double digit growth in domestic sales in the last month. After this stellar performance by commercial vehicles in May, it’s to be seen if other sectors will pick up the same momentum and tread along too. “Hope other sectors pick up the momentum,” Nilesh Shah said.

In an interview with ET Now in May, the veteran investor had said that commercial vehicles are generally the pulse of the economy and growth in their sales numbers indicate towards recovery in economy.

In the commercial vehicle segment, both Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland recorded double-digit growth. Industry sources told FE that though retail sales were not as strong as wholesale numbers, they were nevertheless good and the trend will continue in the next few months also. Tata Motors reported a 56 percent rise in sales at 36,806 units. The company said that factors like growth in infrastructure sector and improvement in investment cycle led to this growth. Ashok Leyland also posted 50.5 percent rise in sales number at 13,659 units. Mahindra & Mahindra registered a 12 percent growth in the automotive sector led by its pick up trucks and commercial vehicles.

The economy posted a growth rate of 7.7 percent during the January to March quarter, enabling the country to retain its position as the fastest growing major economy, data released by the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday. A faster pace of growth in manufacturing at 9.1 percent, compared with 6.1 percent a year ago, helped lift overall economic growth in the January-March quarter.