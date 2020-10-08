  • MORE MARKET STATS

Robust demand for Indian agri products in US pushing exports: TPCI

October 8, 2020 5:59 PM

Increasing demand for India’s agricultural products like rice, spices and essential oils is helping domestic traders to boost shipments to the US, TPCI said on Thursday.

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said these exports in July grew by 15 per cent.

“There is a surge in demand of Indian rice, spices and vegetables, including essential oils, soybean meal, cake and some extracts for medical use,” TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said in a statement.

He said that food and agri products of India have been seeing a sustained surge in demand during the pandemic.

Singla noted that the supportive domestic ecosystem created by a policy push will further see Indian agri and food products surge in demand globally.

“Global trade shows signs of a rebound from COVID-19 as per the WTO latest estimate. The performance of the trade for the year to date exceeded expectations due to a surge in June and July as the lockdowns were eased and economic activity accelerated,” he added.

Exports of rice and spices in July stood at USD 34 million and USD 24 million, respectively. Similarly, exports of vegetable saps and extracts for medical use; essential oils; and soybean meal stood at USD 24 million, USD 23 million and USD 21 million, respectively, according to TPCI.

It added that in July, India sold 33,500 tonnes of rice to the US.

Singla said that despite having huge orders for food products, exporters are not able to timely supply due to unavailability of containers.

Top News

